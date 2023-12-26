United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $585.11

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $585.11 and last traded at $585.11, with a volume of 279335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $570.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in United Rentals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $6,590,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

