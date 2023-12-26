United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $68.69

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $70.52. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 774,950 shares changing hands.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $23,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,410,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,797,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

