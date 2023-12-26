United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,375,620.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.27. The stock had a trading volume of 437,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,283. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $280.88. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

