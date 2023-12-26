United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $218.93 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $280.88. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,352,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

