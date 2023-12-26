Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

