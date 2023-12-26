Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Unity Software worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,943 shares of company stock valued at $28,486,997 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:U opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

