Universal (NYSE:UVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.18

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 27752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 65.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

