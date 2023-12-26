University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

University Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

