Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.12. 833,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

