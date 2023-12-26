Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 785 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.61. 103,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,890. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

