Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. 893,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.