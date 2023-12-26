Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $149.29. 506,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.