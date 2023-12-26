Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 22,760 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1,899,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.