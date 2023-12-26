Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

