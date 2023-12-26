Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

MDT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 1,091,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

