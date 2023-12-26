Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.30% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 638.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 16,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,923. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $55.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $442.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

