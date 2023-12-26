Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36,321 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,517. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

