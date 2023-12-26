Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 4,844,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

