VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.51

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 95608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 196,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.