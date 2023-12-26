VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.97

Dec 26th, 2023

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.97 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 3176984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

