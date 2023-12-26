VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.97

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.97 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 3176984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

