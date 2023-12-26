VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.97

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.97 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 3176984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.28.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
