Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.