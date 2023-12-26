Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

