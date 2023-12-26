Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.56

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.56 and last traded at $165.56, with a volume of 208753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

