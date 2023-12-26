Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. 2,512,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,382,737. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

