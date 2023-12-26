Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.44

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 301978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.