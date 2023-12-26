Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.15. The company had a trading volume of 332,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

