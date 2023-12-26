Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $220.20

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.20 and last traded at $220.04, with a volume of 15395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.12.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

