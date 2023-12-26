Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $487.08

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $487.08 and last traded at $486.00, with a volume of 318704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.60 and its 200 day moving average is $438.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

