Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 606,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

