Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,732. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

