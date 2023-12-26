Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $189,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. 2,497,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,505. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

