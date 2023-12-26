Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 12-Month High at $233.29

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.29 and last traded at $233.24, with a volume of 494413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

