Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.