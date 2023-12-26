Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.68

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.68 and last traded at $219.44, with a volume of 10626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

