Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.30

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.30 and last traded at $217.30, with a volume of 71614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

