Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.30

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.30 and last traded at $217.30, with a volume of 71614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.06.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.