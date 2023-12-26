Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.70

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 532279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 861,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

