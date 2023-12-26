Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.70

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 532279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
