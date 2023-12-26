Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.99

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 1191778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.