Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.99

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 1191778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
