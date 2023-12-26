Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.24

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.24 and last traded at $185.19, with a volume of 9452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.71.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.