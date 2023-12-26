Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.24

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.24 and last traded at $185.19, with a volume of 9452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.71.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
