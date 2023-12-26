Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.11

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 12826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $859.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.