Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.11

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 12826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.17.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $859.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
