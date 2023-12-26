Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.04

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.04 and last traded at $213.02, with a volume of 12415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

