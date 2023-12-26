Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.04

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.04 and last traded at $213.02, with a volume of 12415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
