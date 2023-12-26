Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,172,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the previous session’s volume of 3,143,911 shares.The stock last traded at $58.23 and had previously closed at $58.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

