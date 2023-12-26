Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,172,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the previous session’s volume of 3,143,911 shares.The stock last traded at $58.23 and had previously closed at $58.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
