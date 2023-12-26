Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSHGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,172,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the previous session’s volume of 3,143,911 shares.The stock last traded at $58.23 and had previously closed at $58.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

