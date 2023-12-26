Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.36

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.36 and last traded at $215.25, with a volume of 360381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.