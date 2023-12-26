Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $243.77

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.73, with a volume of 135428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.