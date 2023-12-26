Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $45,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.