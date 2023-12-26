Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $182.19

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.19 and last traded at $181.71, with a volume of 509642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.