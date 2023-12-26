Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
