Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $435.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

