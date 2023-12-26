Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $435.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

