Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.31 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $810.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

