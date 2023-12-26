Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 25,315 shares.The stock last traded at $87.59 and had previously closed at $87.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $867.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 796,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 224,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

